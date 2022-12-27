THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is Coming to Popejoy Hall in February

The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by Popejoy Hall on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8:00 pm during the coast-to-coast U.S. tour. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Go to www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for show and ticket information.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216500®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Tickets to The Simon & Garfunkel Story are on sale for $85, $69, $54, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: America's Got Talent Live!, The Price is Right LIVE!, The Masked Singer National Tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (National Tour and Grand Old Opry), Together Live with Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, among many others. Recently, Right Angle Entertainment have been trailblazers in the theatrical space producing safe, outdoor and immersive productions including the Art Heist Experience and The Office! - A Murder Mystery Parody. http://www.rightangleentertainment.com

ABOUT Maple Tree Entertainment (Producers):

Headed by Dean Elliott, Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd is a theatrical production company that specialize in creating, presenting and producing high quality music, drama and musicals both in the UK and across the world. Maple Tree Entertainment's flagship show 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the world and is still today the leading theatrical show concerning Simon & Garfunkel. The company is committed to extremely high-quality work and will always have the satisfaction of the audience as its main driving goal. www.mapletreeentertainment.com

ABOUT QUATRO ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Quatro Entertainment co-produces The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, The British Invasion - Live on Stage and promotes national Broadway touring shows. With offices in Calgary and Victoria, they present hundreds of events across North America each year. Recent Broadway touring shows include: Dirty Dancing, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages and The Illusionists. For more information visit: http://quatroentertainment.com/