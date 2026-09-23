& JULIET to Offer $19 Tickets During Broadway Bridges Albuquerque Engagement

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Popejoy Hall, alongside The Broadway League, has announced the third year of Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, an initiative to increase access to Broadway touring performances for high school students in the Albuquerque Metro area. This season, a limited number of subsidized $19 tickets are available to Albuquerque Public Schools (APS), Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS), and Bernalillo Public Schools students for a performance of & Juliet this November.

High school teachers are invited to enter a lottery to receive subsidized tickets to & Juliet. The lottery closes on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 5:00pm. After the lottery closes, selected teachers will be notified with instructions to complete their ticket purchase. Transportation to and from the performance must be arranged by the schools.

Apply here: https://www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach/broadway-bridges

“Through Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, we're opening the doors to experiences that can stay with students long after the curtain closes,” said Fabianna Borghese-Tabeling, Director of Popejoy Hall. “Live performance has the power to inspire, encourage new perspectives, and connect what students learn in the classroom to the world around them. We're honored to bring these opportunities to young people and support the next generation of arts audiences.”

Modeled after the successful Broadway Bridges program in New York City, Broadway Bridges Albuquerque offers subsidized tickets to Equity-touring Broadway productions at Popejoy Hall. By collaborating with touring productions, the initiative transforms Broadway performances into affordable and accessible field trips for local public high schools. The program enhances students' arts education, promotes cultural equity, and cultivates a diverse future audience for live theatre. The program also receives financial support from the City of Albuquerque's Urban Enhancement Trust Fund.

For more information about Broadway Bridges Albuquerque, visit www.popejoypresents.com/education-outreach.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 04 Hrs 15 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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