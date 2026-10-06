Farzana Marie to Read Poetry at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe

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Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with Farzana Marie on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. The reading is part of the ongoing series of readings Poetry at Paraguas.

Farzana Marie likes to run in the bosque and dance. She is a creator, poet, writer, mother, wife, former U.S. Air Force officer, and stroke survivor. She earned her PhD from the University of Arizona, focusing on Persian Literature with a minor in Creative Writing.

She also has an MA in English Literature from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a BS in Humanities from the US Air Force Academy. Her poetry and translations have appeared in numerous print and online journals. Farzana served on active duty in the US Air Force for ten years, including two consecutive years deployed in Afghanistan (where she previously also served as a civilian volunteer at a Kabul orphanage).

Presently, she is in the planning phase of The Soul of Language Museum, an immersive multi-sensory experience, to be located in New Mexico, where she lives with her husband and daughter. She is also writing her memoir.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 20 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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