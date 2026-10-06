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Farzana Marie to Read Poetry at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe

The poet and former Air Force officer will be in conversation with renowned Santa Fe poet Wayne Lee.

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Farzana Marie to Read Poetry at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with Farzana Marie on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. The reading is part of the ongoing series of readings Poetry at Paraguas.

Farzana Marie likes to run in the bosque and dance. She is a creator, poet, writer, mother, wife, former U.S. Air Force officer, and stroke survivor. She earned her PhD from the University of Arizona, focusing on Persian Literature with a minor in Creative Writing.

She also has an MA in English Literature from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a BS in Humanities from the US Air Force Academy. Her poetry and translations have appeared in numerous print and online journals. Farzana served on active duty in the US Air Force for ten years, including two consecutive years deployed in Afghanistan (where she previously also served as a civilian volunteer at a Kabul orphanage).

Presently, she is in the planning phase of The Soul of Language Museum, an immersive multi-sensory experience, to be located in New Mexico, where she lives with her husband and daughter. She is also writing her memoir.

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