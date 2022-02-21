THE GUN SHOW Runs at The Black Box Theatre at No Strings Theatre Company, March 18 - April 3

Due to casting difficulties, No Strings Theatre Company will substitute the one woman play, "The Gun Show," for its next originally scheduled NSTC production of "Mother Courage and Her Children."

The dates of "The Gun Show" will be the same as original dates for "Mother Courage," running Friday March 18 through Sunday. April 3.



In "The Gun Show," award-winning playwright E. M. Lewis tells the story of America's relationship with guns through the prism of her own personal experiences. From a farming community in rural Oregon to the big cities of Los Angeles and New York, an actor shares Ms. Lewis's unique perspective and true stories about America's most dangerous pastime as if they were his or her own, with brutal honesty and poignant humor. Leaning neither right nor left, The Gun Show jumps into the middle of the gun control debate and asks, "Can we have a conversation about this?"



"The Gun Show" will be directed by Joshua Taulbee and stars Casi Galban, both with numerous acting credits at the Black Box as well as members of The Super Secret Improv Show. Performances are Fridays, March 18, 26, and April 1, Saturday, March 19, 27, and April 2, Sunday, March 28 and April 3 at 2:30 p.m., and a Thursday performance on March 31 at 7:00 p.m.



Tickets are available online at www.no-strings.org or by calling (575) 523-1223. Season ticket holders (PPPs) and Donor and Volunteer Comp ticket holders can use the coupon code (Z2C5T4B6) when making online reservations. Tickets are $15.00 regular admission, $12.00 for students and seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $10.00.