Sweet Honey in the Rock Returns to Popejoy Hall

The ambassadorial African American vocal-based ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock brings a repertoire of vibrant and versatile music to Popejoy Hall on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

The Grammy Award-nominated ensemble consists of Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, Carol Maillard, Rochelle Rice, and Louise Robinson, singing alongside featured standing bassist and musician Romeir Mendez. Barbara Hunt interprets all performances in sign language as has been the tradition of the group for more than three decades.

Since their inception in 1973, the group has evolved with time and history, combining African-American culture with layered vocals and a theatrical flair. On a mission to deliver music with a message, Sweet Honey in the Rock shares a program of socially conscious tunes to honor the legacies paved by those who have defined an array of musical genres.



Founder Bernice Johnson-Reagon centered the foundation of Sweet Honey in the Rock in education, entertainment, and empowerment, and comprised of music rooted in Black culture and history. For nearly 50 years, the group has performed a diverse collection of kinetic and socially-driven music. Since their first performance as part of the D.C. Black Repertory Theater Company, the vocal ensemble has released 11 studio albums, including #LoveInEvolution in 2016. Emanating from the headlines, #LoveInEvolution speaks to the Black Lives Matter movement, gun control, and ongoing systemic racism in our nation.

Sweet Honey in the Rock has performed on multiple continents and in many countries, spreading their message with each performance. Their most recent accomplishments include composing a score for the 50th anniversary of Alvin Ailey Dance Company and being featured as the subject of two episodes of American Masterpiece for PBS. While the group continues to

evolve, their mission never wavers. Complete with a fusion of traditional African music, gospel, feminist and social consciousness with spiritually strong African-American performers, the smooth-sounding vocals produce a diversely unmatched sound. Don't miss the sweet and soulful harmonies of Sweet Honey in the Rock this spring. Sign language interpreted.

Tickets to Sweet Honey in the Rock are on sale for $69, $59, $49, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.