Santa Fe Opera Announces 'Opera in the Park' Lineup

The Santa Fe Opera has announced free "Opera in the Park" screenings of its 2021 Season operas to take place at Villa Linda Park in Santa Fe and at the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque. These events are part of the opera's reopening celebrations and ongoing commitment to bring the joy of opera to all New Mexicans. The opera invites attendees to bring a picnic, spread out on the grass and enjoy the show.

Santa Fe Schedule:

Entertainment by local artists will begin at 3:30 pm, and the opera screening will begin at 4:00 pm.

There will be no intermission.

Sunday, August 1 - Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (approximate run time is 3 hours)

Monday, August 2 - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin (approximate run time 2 hours 25 minutes)

Sunday, August 8 - Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream (approximate run time 2 hours 40 minutes)

Monday, August 9 - Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (encore screening)

Presented by the Santa Fe Opera

Sponsored by the City of Santa Fe

Hosted by the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club

Albuquerque Schedule:

Screenings will begin at 7:30 pm.

There will be no intermission.

Sunday, August 1 - Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (approximate run time is 3 hours)

Monday, August 2 - Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream (approximate run time 2 hours 40 minutes)

Presented by the Santa Fe Opera

Sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Department of Arts & Culture

Learn more at https://www.santafeopera.org/opera-in-the-park/.