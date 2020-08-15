San Juan Symphony Announces Digital Season Pass

The pass is $99 and will allow fans to watch all performances online this season.

San Juan Symphony has announced a digital season pass to enjoy the Symphony all season long.

The pass is $99 and will allow fans to watch all performances online this season.

Payment options:

1) Pay by Credit Card. NOTE: the PayPal system does not require an account. Once you choose your plan, simply click "Checkout as Guest" to complete the CC billing process, and your receipt will be sent via email.

2) Send a check payable to the San Juan Symphony for the full amount and write your preferred email address as a note on the check. The symphony will then create an account for you and send you the login information once your check has been processed. Send checks to San Juan Symphony, P.O. Box 1073, Durango, CO 81302.

Learn more at https://sanjuansymphony.online/buy-online-season/.

Shows View More Albuquerque Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You