SPENCER THEATER Summer Season 2020 Postponed

Based on health concerns of all involved during this ongoing pandemic and mandated restrictions for public gatherings, the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts is postponing/rescheduling the entire Summer 2020 season.

Summer 2020 ticket refunds are being processed. Rescheduled dates will be announced once established.

"We truly applaud, support and stand with the sectors of the community, state and nation that are presently reopening their operations," says Spencer Executive Director Charles Centilli. "The summer rescheduling decision made by the Spencer's Board of Directors, Trustees and Inc. members is based upon the health concerns of all entering our hall, the ongoing mass gatherings restrictions, the dynamics of our industry, and the Spencer's purpose and mission."

Unique factors in the theater's decision included the challenges for traveling artists, abrupt changes to their summer performance tour routes, fluctuating air travel options, equipment and lodging needs - and the impact upon the overall comfort of our patronage. "The 'Spencer Experience' is a genuine trademark - an invaluable synergy between artists and patrons - and is deeply valued," Centilli says. "When we do open in these new times we want to make sure all flows with considerable ease, comfort and confidence. This we will be fine-tuning and streamlining in the coming months."

The theater will continue in-house operations this summer with focus on maintenance, logistical upgrades and efficiencies as staff prepares for the next performance to hit the stage.

Plans are for spotlights to start shining again this fall (with continued regard to mandates). "We fully anticipate lights will be brighter, smiles will be bigger and the applause louder!" he says, adding that the staff and theater administrators are dedicated to the performing arts and the delivery of top-quality experiences for all. "Now more than ever it is evident how important music and the performing arts are to our lives. They nourish us in invaluable ways - they feed the soul! And now, perhaps more than ever, we need that enrichment."

"As our friend Hal Holbrook said: 'Never, ever, forget what a special place the Spencer is.' Our curtains will rise again soon."

The theater thanks all its patrons and supporters for their understanding and patience during these trying times and apologizes for any inconvenience.





