Rising Ballet Stars Shine As American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Performs at Popejoy Hall

The sensational American Ballet Theatre Studio Company returns to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, March 12, 3:00pm, to inspire audiences with performances by their roster of upcoming stars. Represented by the most talented and promising young ballet dancers in the world, ABT Studio Company provides audiences with a preview of the next generation of ballerinas and danseurs on their path to stardom.

For the company's 2022-2023 season, 12 dancers ages 17 to 21 were selected from across four different continents after competitive auditions. The dancers in this year's company are Madison Brown, Finnian Carmeci, Kayke Carvalho, YeonSeo Choi, Kyra Coco, Brady Farrar, Ayami Goto, Lilia Greyeyes, Takumi Miyake, Vince Pelegrin, Sylvie Squires, and Alejandro Valera Outlaw.

Founded in 1939, ABT's mission to cultivate and teach a mixture of classical works and new creations remains strong. The company has performed more than 475 different ballets, with over one-third of these commissioned or first performed by ABT. Audiences will see several of these pieces in this year's ABT Studio Company performance, which features a mixed repertoire-combining classical and neoclassical excerpts with contemporary commissioned choreography.

The studio company scouts new talent across the globe with a mixture of video and in-person auditions. Once chosen, dancers take a variety of classes that include studies in character, acting, composition, strength and conditioning training, as well as music. Their lessons also include classical ballet, partnering, pointe, pilates, and contemporary ballet techniques. ABT Studio Company dancers rehearse extensively with members of the senior company at their Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in New York City.

Tickets to ABT Studio Company are on sale for $69, $52, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists, and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.