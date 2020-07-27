REMEMBERING WHEN I USED TO REMEMBER to Premiere as Part of Almost Adults Productions' LGBTQ+ 2020 Short Play Series

New York City based professional actor, playwright and director Evan Edwards will direct Patrick Riviere's short play, Remembering When I Used To Remember, which will premiere as part of the Santa Fe based Almost Adults Productions LGBTQ+ 2020 Short Play Series on Zoom, August 30th.

Edward's directing credits include: In The Schoolyard (NYFF), Sophia! (MITF), Closer Than Ever, (Stella Musicals, Germany) and the New York revival of PIE Story Theatre. He's assisted on Fabulous! (WriteAct Rep, NYC) and World Without End (NY New Works Festival). Most recently he's focused on his own plays, which include: McGurk's Suicide Hall a fictional account of actual events (Winner, Great Performances Fellowship Award), Members of the Choir (PG Evolution Stage Experiments), Mixed Messages, Falling, and Truncation, which will be featured at The Last Frontier Theatre Conference Play Lab in 2021.

As a playwright, Riviere is best known for his play, The House of Nunzio, which was named a semi-finalist for the Mill Mountain Theatre New Play Competition, the Twenty-Sixth Annual Mildred and Albert Panowski Playwriting Award and the 2016 Road Theatre Summer Playwrights Festival. Earlier this year it was named a winner at the First Annual Playwright Festival at Barnstable Comedy Club and was slated for a Developmental Production that was cancelled due to COVID. His full-length play, A Flower In Autumn celebrated its World Premiere in Chicago and his ten-minute play, I'm a Universalist was selected to be a part of Jen Whiting's Ten Minute Play Workshop. Most recently, his microplay, A Revolution was included in the One Minute Play Festival #1MPF presented on Zoom and produced by one of the participating theaters - Know Theatre of Cincinnati. Riviere currently lives on Cape Cod and is a member of The Dramatists Guild.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company based in Santa Fe, NM has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. What began as a "once a month" online festival this past June, has now expanded (as of August) to a twice a month Festival on Zoom. Almost Adults presents three short plays in each series highlighting LGBTQ+ work.

These events are livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page, which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre where a public link to join on Zoom will also be available. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You