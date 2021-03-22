Popejoy Presents Brings a Virtual Piano Battle to Audiences

Acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis will perform virtually in a new, Popejoy Hall-exclusive live event, Piano Battle: LIVE from Germany. Piano Battle has performed on the Popejoy stage twice previously and this is its first livestreamed event.

The show features the pianists battling against one another in musical duels with the audience crowning a winner. This exciting and unforgettable performance will take place live from Berlin on Sunday, April 25 at 1:00pm.

Originally created for Hong Kong's City Festival, Piano Battle is part classical concert, part tongue-in-cheek comedy. Kern and Cibis perform contemporary interpretations of classical masterpieces while trying to outplay the other.

As the duel ensues, they fight to win over the audience with both their musical ability and hilarious stunts. The virtual battle on April 25 will take place over 45 minutes before the audience votes to determine the champion. Following their performance, the musicians will take questions from the audience.

Tickets for Piano Battle: LIVE from Germany are free but must be reserved to stream the performance. Tickets may be reserved online at popejoypresents.com.

Piano Battle will also be appearing at Popejoy Hall in the Popejoy Presents 2021-2022 season. Tickets to their March 25, 2022 performance are available now as part of an Ovation Series subscription.