Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS

Popejoy Hall, the premier performing arts center located on the University of New Mexico campus, and UNM have announced the launch of the "Broadway for Teens" initiative. The program will bring youth in New Mexico's high schools to experience top-tier Broadway shows at Popejoy Hall.

Popejoy Hall will provide tickets for 80 students and 10 faculty members from two New Mexico high schools to attend a performance. Funding for the tickets was made possible by Popejoy's Excellence Endowment, that supports future programming, operations, and education.

Broadway for Teens opens with a performance of HAMILTON. The two schools selected for 2023 are Albuquerque High and Cuba High. Students from each school will attend HAMILTON performances at Popejoy Hall on May 16 (Albuquerque High) and May 17 (Cuba High).

Philanthropic investment in performing arts programs like "Broadway for Teens" is a significant commitment to the enrichment of New Mexico's youth. The program will provide teens with access to Broadway's most popular shows. Teens will have the joy of experiencing live Broadway productions, with the added benefit of stepping onto UNM's vibrant campus and getting a glimpse of college life, many for the first time.

This new education program will enhance the cultural life and global awareness for our teens, especially those living in rural communities throughout New Mexico. "Broadway for Teens" also relies upon the generosity of community funding to expand the program so more youth may experience the magic of live theater at Popejoy Hall. Visit our WEBSITE at popejoypresents.com and learn how you may help support and sustain "Broadway for Teens."

Popejoy Hall's mission is to make the performing arts accessible to all New Mexicans. The organization is committed to have a sustained and meaningful impact on students, and make substantial contributions to the university and community. All members of the UNM community are key partners in the success of the "Broadway for Teens" campaign.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists, and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.