Popejoy Hall Will Present BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY with Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed

You are cordially invited to the Broadway Princess Party on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3pm at Popejoy Hall. Join the world's most famous princesses - Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine - as they sing the most loved princess songs in the book. Broadway stars Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed will entertain audiences with an unforgettable afternoon of songs and stories about their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond.



Laura Osnes starred in the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Bandstand and the lead role in Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Courtney Reed played the original role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Broadway hit Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy nomination. Susan Egan received a Tony Award nomination for "Best Actress" as the original Belle in Disney's Broadway adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Dubbed "Outstanding Roadshow 2019" by Nashville's First Night Awards, this is the princess party you wish you had as a child. Dress in your best royal attire or cosplay to win a prize. Catch the carriage and enjoy the family-friendly adventure with your besties, boyfriend, girlfriend, mom, kids (ages 6 and older) or anyone tempted to sing along.



Tickets for Broadway Princess Party are on sale for $75, $59, $49, and $25. Tickets can be purchased at UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, and online at popejoypresents.com. To charge by phone call (505) 925-5858. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (505) 277-1569 or emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.





