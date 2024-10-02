Popejoy Hall Unveils Newly Renovated Lobby

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popejoy Hall debuted a newly-remodeled lobby at a ribbon cutting event on October 1, 2024. Popejoy Hall patrons can experience the new lobby for the first time on October 5, 2024, when the Popejoy Presents season opens with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In Concert.

The renovated lobby now features expanded space, more lighting, enhanced signage for easier navigation, and a newly added family restroom on the second floor, improving accessibility for all patrons. Designed by the architectural firm Hartman + Majewski Design Group with construction completed by Franken Construction, the project was managed by UNM Facilities Design and Construction. Lobby renovations began in early June and concluded at the end of September. The lobby remodel was possible due in part to funding from the New Mexico Legislature.

University of New Mexico officials, Popejoy Hall Board Members and special guests participated in the unveiling. Fabianna Borghese Tabeling, Director of Popejoy Hall, gave the opening remarks which were followed by a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new updates.

“It's an exciting day for Popejoy Hall, the University of New Mexico, and our patrons. This space has become an Albuquerque landmark, and these updates feel timeless and historical all at once,” said Director Borghese Tabeling. “Since 1966, this business and building have been growing and changing. It is a thrilling evolution to be a part of.”

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to take self-guided tours of the space, followed by an informal reception celebrating Popejoy Hall's 58th anniversary.

Comments