Popejoy Hall Presents WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED

Celebrate 50 years of the Carpenters with Michelle Breting-Brett in We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3 pm. Performing timeless classics from the brother-sister duo, Brett mimics the iconic soft sounds of Karen Carpenter alongside her touring band. Featuring fan-favorite tunes such as "(They Long To Be) Close To You," "Rainy Days and Mondays," and of course, "We've Only Just Begun," Brett honors the Carpenters by channelling their flawless blend of heart and sound.

First signed to A&M Records in 1969, the Carpenters launched to stardom with the release of their debut album, Ticket To Ride, originally titled Offering. Eventually, then 19-year-old Karen and 23-year-old Richard produced hits that would seal their shared name as a household favorite. The duo released a run of Top 40 hits over the course of their 14-year career. Unfortunately, their career ended abruptly when Karen passed away from anorexia nervosa in 1983. Although the band was no longer, Richard continued to honor Karen by producing records including his song "When Time Was All We Had," a tribute to her memory. Now critically-acclaimed for their chart-topping hits, the Carpenters' music is now being petitioned for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Since 2009, Michelle Breting-Brett has toured across North America channeling the voice of Karen and tuning into the sounds of her accompaniment. Hailing from Canada, Brett is an accomplished musician, recognized for her talents as a renowned cabaret and musical-theatre performer. Now celebrating 50 years of the Carpenters, We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered keeps the spirit of the young duo alive by introducing their music to new generations with every performance.





