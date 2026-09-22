GISELLE Will Make North American Debut with Shanghai Ballet

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Popejoy Hall will present one of China's leading ballet companies, Shanghai Ballet, on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 3:00pm. The company returns to North America for the first time in over five years with their production of the classic romantic ballet Giselle.

Known for its impeccable technique, unified ensemble work, and emotionally resonant performances, Shanghai Ballet presents one of the most cherished works of the ballet repertoire. Choreographed by Marius Petipa, a dancer and choreographer for over sixty years at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Petipa's work profoundly influenced modern classical Russian ballet.

The ballet tells a tragic story of love, betrayal, and ghosts. A peasant girl named Giselle kills herself after discovering her lover is actually a nobleman engaged to someone else. Her spirit joins the Wilis, a group of vengeful ghosts who died before their wedding days. These angry spirits punish any man they cross paths with by forcing him to dance until he dies. Driven by deep guilt, the nobleman visits Giselle's grave and must face her ghostly court to survive the night.

Shanghai Ballet was officially established in 1979, evolving from the performance troupe of The White-Haired Girl, which was honored as one of China's “Best Classical Dance Works of the 1970s.” The company is currently led by Artistic Director Xin Lili, one of the most celebrated dancers in China, and Executive Director Ms. Ji Pingping. Their production of Giselle uses the original Petipa choreography as adapted by Xin.

As Artistic Director, Xin introduced British versions of Swan Lake and Romeo & Juliet, French versions of Coppelia and La Sylphide, and Balanchine's Serenade and La Valse to the Company's repertoire. She created and choreographed The Butterfly Lovers in 2001. As of 2026, Shanghai Ballet currently tours both Giselle and The Butterfly Lovers. Giselle features seven acclaimed principal dancers alongside their ensemble.

The Ottawa Citizen declared Giselle as “technically exquisite and emotionally moving.” With a company known for its technical prowess and ethereal beauty, Shanghai Ballet brings fresh poetry to this timeless classic.

Tickets to Shanghai Ballet Giselle are on sale for $34 - $99. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.

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