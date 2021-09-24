Popejoy Hall 2021-2022 Single Tickets Are On Sale Now

Popejoy Hall's Popejoy Presents series returns with an exciting lineup. Individual tickets go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10am for the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico engagements of MEAN GIRLS, ANASTASIA, JERSEY BOYS, and 19 Ovation Series shows.

The 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents performances on sale Friday include many shows rescheduled from the canceled 2020-2021 lineup. Popejoy favorites such as Mariachi Christmas and Piano Battle will again grace the Popejoy stage, while new performances including the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company and The Great Gatsby will delight audiences for the first time.

Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory will open the season on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 7:30pm. The first Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series show, MEAN GIRLS, which launches its national tour in November after ending its run on Broadway, will debut at Popejoy Hall December 7-12.

Those excited for the long-awaited Broadway national tour of HAMILTON, now scheduled for 24 performances over three weeks from January 25 through February 13, 2022, must wait a few weeks longer to purchase individual tickets. Single tickets to HAMILTON go on sale in early October.

Ticket sales for shows rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season, including COME FROM AWAY, Drum Tao, Canadian Brass, and Killer Queen are also available.

When Popejoy Hall reopens, all patrons aged 2 and older will be required to wear a mask covering nose and mouth inside the theater, the UNM Center for the Arts, and on the special events shuttle. Popejoy Hall will follow all federal, state, local, and university safety guidelines, as well as show-specific requirements. Since these guidelines are updated often, the theater plans to keep patrons informed about all safety measures via email and social media. Patrons are encouraged to visit www.popejoypresents.com/safety for more information.

For more information and to purchase tickets to available shows, patrons should visit popejoypresents.com.