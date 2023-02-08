Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR

Performances are scheduled to begin March 2nd, with an official opening March 4th.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 7, the cast and team of Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR gathered for the first rehearsal of David Stallings' critically-acclaimed play, directed by Colin Hovde. Performances are scheduled to begin March 2nd, with an official opening March 4th, at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

See photos below!

As previously announced, THE BABY MONITOR will feature Iñupiaq actor Aaluk Edwardson as Shelly, SAG award-winning Dominican actor Laura Gómez (Orange is the New Black) as Soledad, Patrick Janssen as Josh, Dominican actor Antonio Miniño (SFP's Everybody) as Phillip, Alexandra Renzo (SFP's The Effect) as Claire, and David Stallings (SPF's Everybody) as Damon, and will have sets by James W. Johnson, costumes by Erica Frank, lighting by Annie Liu, sound by Gregory J. Fields, and props by Jocelyn Causey. Hari Rai Khalsa is the stage manager, Zoe Burke is the intimacy choreographer, and Cristina Vigil is Ms. Gómez's understudy.

THE BABY MONITOR is a bold and provocative new play about same-sex parenting, race, class, and family values in today's America.

To learn more visit santafeplayhouse.org

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Patrick Janssen, Aaluk Edwardson, Alexandra Renzo, Laura G mez, Antonio Minino, and Cristina Vigil (

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Hari Rai Khalsa, Zoe Burke, Erica Frank, Patrick Janssen, and Aaluk Edwardson

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Robyn Rikoon and Renee Linson

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Danielle Reddick and Robyn Rikoon

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Alexandra Renzo and Patrick Janssen

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Jocelyn Causey, Erica Frank, and Gregory J. Fields

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Zoe Burke, Jocelyn Causey, and Erica Frank

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
David Stallings

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR
Colin Hovde

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR

The Baby Monitor

Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR

The Baby Monitor




Upstart Crows Reprise KING HENRY IV, Part 1 In Benefit Performance
Upstart Crows Reprise KING HENRY IV, Part 1 In Benefit Performance
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare's King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) on Friday, February 24, at 6:30 p.m. The show is to benefit students wishing to travel to the Stratford Festival this summer. 
Kenny Brawner Performs as Ray Charles In RAY ON MY MIND at Popejoy Hall
Kenny Brawner Performs as Ray Charles In RAY ON MY MIND at Popejoy Hall
The legacy of legendary R&B artist Ray Charles lives on with the performance of Ray On My Mind - Tribute to Ray Charles at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Between songs, Brawner interweaves the story of Ray's life, inspirations, and struggles that led to his long-lasting influence.
Laura Gómez Joins THE BABY MONITOR At Santa Fe Playhouse
Laura Gómez Joins THE BABY MONITOR At Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) presents the Southwestern premiere of David Stallings' The Baby Monitor, directed by SFP's Executive Director Colin Hovde (DC's Theater Alliance).
Review: ROCK OF AGES at Devon Frieder Productions/Musical Theater Southwest
Review: ROCK OF AGES at Devon Frieder Productions/Musical Theater Southwest
You have one more weekend to see Devon Frieder Productions ROCK OF AGES at Musical Theater Southwest - don't miss this super-fun night of musical theater and rock and roil!

