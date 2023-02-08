Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal For Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR

Yesterday, Tuesday, February 7, the cast and team of Santa Fe Playhouse's THE BABY MONITOR gathered for the first rehearsal of David Stallings' critically-acclaimed play, directed by Colin Hovde. Performances are scheduled to begin March 2nd, with an official opening March 4th, at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

See photos below!

As previously announced, THE BABY MONITOR will feature Iñupiaq actor Aaluk Edwardson as Shelly, SAG award-winning Dominican actor Laura Gómez (Orange is the New Black) as Soledad, Patrick Janssen as Josh, Dominican actor Antonio Miniño (SFP's Everybody) as Phillip, Alexandra Renzo (SFP's The Effect) as Claire, and David Stallings (SPF's Everybody) as Damon, and will have sets by James W. Johnson, costumes by Erica Frank, lighting by Annie Liu, sound by Gregory J. Fields, and props by Jocelyn Causey. Hari Rai Khalsa is the stage manager, Zoe Burke is the intimacy choreographer, and Cristina Vigil is Ms. Gómez's understudy.

THE BABY MONITOR is a bold and provocative new play about same-sex parenting, race, class, and family values in today's America.

To learn more visit santafeplayhouse.org

The Baby Monitor