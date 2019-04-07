Photo Flash: The Making of MY FAIR LADY At NMSU Theatre Arts/American Southwest Theatre Company

Get an inside look at the making of My Fair Lady at NMSU Theatre Arts Department!

My Fair Lady opens 4.26.19. The show features book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, and is directed by Larissa Lury. Musical direction is by Christa Fredrickson.



When Eliza Doolittle, a flower-seller on the streets of London, overhears phoneticist Henry Higgins joke that he could - by changing the way she speaks - turn her from a "guttersnipe" into a lady, she takes him up on the offer and approaches him for speech lessons. What ensues is a bet between Higgins and linguist Colonel Pickering, with Eliza as its pawn. The classic and beloved Lerner and Loewe musical, adapted from Shaw's Pygmalion, first opened on Broadway in 1956. The gorgeous music still charms us, the characters still move us, and the cultural puzz! le it weaves continues to engage us.



Making MY FAIR LADY @ NMSU THEATRE ARTS Jenna Ivey in the role of Eliza Doolittle

Making MY FAIR LADY @ NMSU THEATRE ARTS Adam Logan in the role of Henry Higgins & Jenna Ivey in the role of Eliza Doolittle

Making MY FAIR LADY @ NMSU THEATRE ARTS Adam Logan in the role of Henry Higgins & Jenna Ivey in the role of Eliza Doolittle

Making MY FAIR LADY @ NMSU THEATRE ARTS Adam Logan as Henry Higgins and Calvin Chervinko as Prof. Zoltan Karpathy in rehearsal. Photo by Claudia Billings

Melis Derya White as Mrs. Higgins, Brandon Brown as Colonel Pickering and Adam Logan in the role of Henry Higgins *Photo by Claudia Billings

My Fair Lady OPENS 4.26.19 @ NMSU Theatre Arts Department





