PAJA AND THE PEANUTS AND THE PICKY PRINCESSES Comes to Umbrella Children's Theatre

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present Paja and The Peanuts and The Picky Princesses at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Rebecca Morgan from the original prize-winning story “The Princess and the Peanut”, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Student actors range in age from 6 to 12 years old.

Performances are  Friday, November 17th at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 19th at 2:00 p.m.

Paja and The Peanuts and The Picky Princesses is a good, old fashioned fairy tale about a happy kingdom full of happy people with just one problem…The Queen Vereen must decide who is heir to the throne. And in the kingdom of Gourmay-Ville with its goofy and forgetful King Ying, gothic and scheming cousin Chanterelle, Grand Guru Wasabi Goo-Goo who is predicting the fall of the empire, Servant Girl Tulip who desperately wants to grow up, Ghost Friend Gretchen who wants her flesh and bones back, and the Picky Princesses Portobello and Morella who refuse to eat Chef Cedric, Cecil and Sarah's fancy foods because they just want butter and grandma's bread, it will take a mysterious stranger and their sidekicks coming to town who - unbeknownst to them - hold the key to the kingdom. Several surprises are in store for the stirred up citizens!

 

UCT was founded in 1988 as Southwest Children's Theatre Productions by Rebecca Morgan and Celeste Allerton. For 35 years, the company has equipped thousands of Northern New Mexico youth with skills that serve them as performers and human beings today, and prepare them for challenges faced tomorrow. Through a combination of generous grants and audience support, we are offering our 2023 season tuition free.

 

Paja and The Peanuts and The Picky Princesses opens Friday, November 17th at 7:00 p.m., and plays on Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 19th at 2:00 p.m.  Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for kids. No one is turned away for lack of funds. 

 

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601. Advance tickets may be purchased atClick Here

 

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts and the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, the Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation. 




2023 Regional Awards


