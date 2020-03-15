No Strings Black Box Theatre and BBToo Rehearsal Space to Remain Open
Black Box Theatre and BBToo Rehearsal Space will remain open amid Covid-19 closures:
Hi,
We wanted to let you know that the Black Box Theatre and the BBToo
Rehearsal Space will continue to remain open despite concerns over the
COVID-#19 virus. The risk for a small theatre with well less than 100
audience members and good facilities for personal hygiene is minimal
compared to larger venues with larger audiences and more crowding.
AUDITIONS for "Next to Normal," a musical directed by Nikka Ziemer will be
held at the BBToo Rehearsal Space located at 717 A North Mesquite Street on
Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. Additional information is on the www.no-
strings.org Home Page. Scroll down to "Next to Normal" and click on
"Auditions Open."
"Bosoms and Neglect" by John Guare, directed by Monte H. Wright, runs
through Sunday, March 22 at the Black Box Theatre, located at 430 N. Main
Street in Las Cruces. The excellent review by Mike Cook is in this week's
Bulletin.
This play was described by the N.Y. Post as "a brilliant and biting study
of modern mores by our theatre's most inventive and inspired satirist." The
cast features Jamie Bronstein, Avra Elliott, and Bobby Senecal. Lighting
Design is by Bekah Taulbee, who is also the Light and Sound Board Operator
and Set Design is by Joshua Taulbee. Erin Chenoweth is the Assistant
Director.
Remaining Performances of "Bosoms and Neglect" are Thursday, March 19 at 7
p.m., Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, both at 8 p.m., and a Sunday
Matinee on March 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 regular admission,
$12.00 students and seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $10.00.
Reservations (575) 523-1223 or online at www.no-strings.org.
Naida Zucker is exhibiting her wonderful multi-media artwork in
thetheatregallery. thetheatregallery is open an hour before all
performances and by appointment by calling (575) 523-1223
See you at the Theatre!
Ceil