No Strings Black Box Theatre and BBToo Rehearsal Space to Remain Open

Black Box Theatre and BBToo Rehearsal Space will remain open amid Covid-19 closures:

Hi,



We wanted to let you know that the Black Box Theatre and the BBToo

Rehearsal Space will continue to remain open despite concerns over the

COVID-#19 virus. The risk for a small theatre with well less than 100

audience members and good facilities for personal hygiene is minimal

compared to larger venues with larger audiences and more crowding.



AUDITIONS for "Next to Normal," a musical directed by Nikka Ziemer will be

held at the BBToo Rehearsal Space located at 717 A North Mesquite Street on

Sunday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. Additional information is on the www.no-

strings.org Home Page. Scroll down to "Next to Normal" and click on

"Auditions Open."



"Bosoms and Neglect" by John Guare, directed by Monte H. Wright, runs

through Sunday, March 22 at the Black Box Theatre, located at 430 N. Main

Street in Las Cruces. The excellent review by Mike Cook is in this week's

Bulletin.



This play was described by the N.Y. Post as "a brilliant and biting study

of modern mores by our theatre's most inventive and inspired satirist." The

cast features Jamie Bronstein, Avra Elliott, and Bobby Senecal. Lighting

Design is by Bekah Taulbee, who is also the Light and Sound Board Operator

and Set Design is by Joshua Taulbee. Erin Chenoweth is the Assistant

Director.



Remaining Performances of "Bosoms and Neglect" are Thursday, March 19 at 7

p.m., Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, both at 8 p.m., and a Sunday

Matinee on March 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 regular admission,

$12.00 students and seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $10.00.

Reservations (575) 523-1223 or online at www.no-strings.org.



Naida Zucker is exhibiting her wonderful multi-media artwork in

thetheatregallery. thetheatregallery is open an hour before all

performances and by appointment by calling (575) 523-1223



See you at the Theatre!

Ceil





