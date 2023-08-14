New Mexico Actors Lab to Present Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama SEASCAPE

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama exploring evolution, aging, prejudice, and marriage.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

New Mexico Actors Lab to Present Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama SEASCAPE

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - New Mexico Actors Lab Artistic Director Nicholas Ballas is thrilled to announce the opening of their Fall "mini-season" with Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize winning drama, SEASCAPE. A bit of seaside fantasy serves as the platform for Albee's deep dive into Evolution, Aging, Prejudice and, of course, Marriage. Ballas' direction of SEASCAPE will feature company regulars Leslie Harrell Dillen, Robert Nott, and Hania Stocker, and it will mark Santa Fean Emily Rankin's debut with NMAL. SEASCAPE is the third production of NMAL's 2023 season, opening on September 6 and running through Sunday, September 24. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. There is a talkback session after the show on Sunday, September 17.

All performances will be held at NMAL's permanent home, the Lab Theater, located at 1213 Parkway Drive in Santa Fe - one block from Meow Wolf. Tickets are now on sale at the NMAL website, Click Here or at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/NMActorsLab/6585. Individual tickets are $35, with two limited-seating preview performances (September 6 and 7) costing $15. Students, as well as workers in the food and beverage industry and in theater, receive the $15 discounted rate in the first two weeks of performances only. Three-show "mini-season" flex passes are also still available.

The New Yorker proclaims, "Of all of Mr. Albee's plays, SEASCAPE is the most exquisitely written." Like many of Albee's plays, it focuses on interpersonal relationships and in this case between two couples, one human, one amphibian. The overriding theme, according to Mr. Ballas, is how the power of love becomes an engine of transformation and ultimately evolution. SEASCAPE has elements of comedy, fantasy, satire and absurdism. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre and compelling play will linger in the heart and the mind long after the curtain falls. And we have Albee's own wry observation: "SEASCAPE wonders whether we are an evolving species or perhaps a devolving one." You can decide for yourself after seeing NMAL's production!




