NEW ORLEANS SONGBOOK A Jazz At Lincoln Center Production Announced At Popejoy Hall

On February 8, 2025, at 7:30pm, Jazz at Lincoln Center brings the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras to Popejoy Hall for New Orleans Songbook. This production celebrates the rich and colorful history of jazz music and the inspired composers and songs of Crescent City.

Led by acclaimed pianist Luther S. Allison and featuring the soulful vocals of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating sounds and rhythms of the iconic city. The show pays homage to The Big Easy's enduring influence on jazz and the unique energy and legacy of its music, which continues to resonate globally. The trio will be joined by Brandon Woody (trumpet), Gina Benalcázar López, Mariel Bildsten (Trombone), Markus Howell (Saxophone), Jonathon S. Muir-Cotton, Liany Mateo (Bass) and Marcus Grant (Drums).

The New York Times wrote praise for Luther S. Allison and his commitment to the integrity of jazz music. “Drawing inspiration from jazz legends like Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Allison blends traditional jazz with contemporary elements, creating a sound that's both nostalgic and innovative. His performances are known for their emotional depth and technical prowess, captivating audiences worldwide. Collaborations with artists across various genres have enriched his musical perspective, allowing him to push the boundaries of jazz.”

New Orleans Songbook honors great jazz musicians, from Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to James Black and Ellis Marsalis, maintaining a reputation as an apex of inspiration and innovation.

For over 30 years, Jazz at Lincoln Center has made its mark internationally as a leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education. Their touring program promoting New Orleans Songbook offers an inexpensive opportunity to introduce up-and-coming musicians to the world with exciting jazz performances. Under Wynton Marsalis' direction, the company brought the jazz art form from the center of New York City to over 446 cities in over 40 countries. Approximately 150,000 students participate in Jazz at Lincoln Center's education programs each year.

Tickets to New Orleans Songbook: A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production are on sale for $70, $60, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2024-2025 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

