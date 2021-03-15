Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month

Sign up to listen to the first show: Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Bohemia.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Musical Theatre Southwest has launched Patreon channel, where new performances are created each month. Listen from any device, anywhere and at any time -- in the car, in the shower, while you cook -- and let the company transport you to other worlds with its performance art.

Radio Theatre Classics will be released through June. Sign up to listen to the first show: Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Bohemia. Subscribe for only $5 a month and support MTS at the same time. Head to https://www.patreon.com/MTSABQ

More ways to support and interact will be coming soon, so visit often for new benefits to come during 2021!


