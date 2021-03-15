Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month

Musical Theatre Southwest has launched Patreon channel, where new performances are created each month. Listen from any device, anywhere and at any time -- in the car, in the shower, while you cook -- and let the company transport you to other worlds with its performance art.

Radio Theatre Classics will be released through June. Sign up to listen to the first show: Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Bohemia. Subscribe for only $5 a month and support MTS at the same time. Head to https://www.patreon.com/MTSABQ

More ways to support and interact will be coming soon, so visit often for new benefits to come during 2021!