Meow Wolf Shares Unimaginable Loss Of Co-Founder And Creative Leader, Matt King

Meow Wolf is heartbroken by the passing of Matt King, co-founder and creative director, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 9th. The company sends its condolences go out to his family, his mother, his brother, his loved ones, his dear friends, and the entire community Matt built around him.

Matt contained a miraculous level of brilliance, as a person and an artist. His spirit drove Meow Wolf toward ambitious goals at every phase of its evolution. He cared deeply for the people around him, with love, optimism and generosity, and lived his life with unbound passion.

Matt was truly a pioneer of immersive art and had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive. He was present at the very first Meow Wolf meeting in 2008, and along with Quinn Tincher, created Meow Wolf's first immersive art show before anyone even knew what immersive art was. Matt said that Meow Wolf was part of his life's purpose, all in the service of creating a better world.

"We will honor Matt's spirit by carrying his brilliance forward in our work and in our everyday lives, building upon the monumental legacy that he leaves behind," said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. "Thousands have been deeply touched by the artistic genius of his work, and nothing speaks to Matt's influence more than the Meow Wolf community who is coming together in his honor."

To view some of Matt's work over the years at Meow Wolf, please visit his credits page at https://credits.meowwolf.com/people/matt-king. Memorial services are being planned in celebration of Matt's life.

Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences to transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. The company's first location in Santa Fe opened in 2016 and showcases the THEA Award-winning, international sensation, House Of Eternal Return, where two million visitors have now discovered a multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and surreal, maximalist and mesmerizing art exhibits. In 2019, Meow Wolf expanded beyond Santa Fe and opened Kaleidoscape, the world's first artist-driven ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver. Meow Wolf recently opened their second permanent installation, Omega Mart, at AREA15 in Las Vegas and their third permanent installation in Denver opened in September 2021, Convergence Station. Two new portals are set to open in Dallas in 2023 and Houston in 2024. Meow Wolf is proud to be the only certified B-Corporation in the themed entertainment industry.