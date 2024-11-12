MARIACHI CHRISTMAS Announced At Popejoy Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate 24 years of Mariachi Christmas with an annual New Mexican holiday tradition at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 pm.

Well-known for bringing the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico to the Popejoy Hall stage, Mariachi Christmas soars with rich mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. The show, with its cheery music and charming dance, all based in the faith and traditions found across Mexico, provides a magical holiday performance for the whole family.

Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán provides the music for this special performance alongside University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Ballet Folklórico. UTRGV teaches both mariachi music and Folklórico dance. They continue their practices to protect traditional mariachi culture as well as maintain their stance as one of the longest-running programs in the nation for teaching Mexican culture. Comprised of 32 students, Ballet Folklórico presents concerts at multi-state and multinational events alongside producing ballets, concerts, zarzuelas, and musicals. The group consistently receives national recognition from the American College Dance Association (ACDA).

Dr. Dahlia Guerra founded the nationally award-winning Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán. Co-directed by Francisco Loera, the group travels North America as musical ambassadors. UTRGV has set a high standard of excellence among international collegiate performing ensembles.

Tickets to Mariachi Christmas are on sale for $70, $50, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com.

Comments