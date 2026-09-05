MACBETH to Open at New Mexico Shakespeare Festival This Fall

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The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival will present Macbeth, directed by Artistic Director Levi Gore, with Assistant Director Alexandra Avila and Stage Manager Donna M. Barra.

Set in the mid-1800s and inspired by New England iconography and American Gothic horror, this production of Macbeth takes audiences on a thrilling 1-hour-and-45-minute journey into the dangers of ambition and the terror of tyranny. Shakespeare's haunting tragedy follows a celebrated general whose ambition, fueled by both prophecy and his wife's urging, drives him toward murder and an ever-deepening descent into violence and paranoia.

Featuring sound and music by Owen Danan Martin, lighting design by Riley Lewis, props by Quinten Avila, costumes by Kaylee-Lynora Silcocks Gore, set design by Ryan Jason Cook, and fight choreography by Zane Barker, this promises to be a Macbeth that audiences won't soon forget.

Starring: Scott G. Hartman, Megan McCormick, Merritt C. Glover, Rachel Lindsay, Jamie Coffey, Owen Conway, Jonathan Graff, Bailey Hunt, Chase Kimball, Eric T. Smith, Sebastien Moulton, Michelle Charisse, Coral Schroeder, Marc Lynch, Michael Hernandez, Sasha Menendez, William Berg

A special Opening Week celebration is planned for October 10th, featuring BreakingEven dancers, a silent auction, drinks, and food. Audiences are invited to come dressed in costume for a special Halloween performance featuring pumpkin carving before the show, with audience-created pumpkins placed onstage to enhance the evening's atmosphere, tarot readings from the production's witches, and candy.

Event Details

Location - Keshet Center for Dance & Arts, 4121 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Dates: Fridays – Sundays, October 9th – November 1st.

& Thursday 15th and 22nd

Doors open at 7:00 PM for evening performances and 1:30 PM for matinees.

Performances begin promptly at 7:30 PM and 2:00 PM.

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