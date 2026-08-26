Santa Fe Artists' Procession to Launch on Santa Fe River Greenway

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On October 10, Santa Fe's artists will take to the Santa Fe River Greenway for a new community tradition inspired by one of the city's most eccentric artistic legacies. Theater Grottesco in collaboration with Santa Fe City and Santa Fe County artists, arts organizations and community organizations, has announced 'The Inaugural First Annual Santa Fe Artists' Procession,' a contemporary celebration of art, imagination, humor and community, in honor of America's 250th anniversary, the 100th anniversary of Gustave Baumann's 1926 Fiesta Parade and Theater Grottesco's 30th anniversary in Santa Fe

One hundred years ago, Baumann thought Santa Fe needed a good laugh, so he, along with other Santa Fe artists, created a parade that would be like 'a cup of coffee in the afternoon of a busy day'. Like Baumann's parade, The Procession will be a community event where the creativity and imagination of Santa Fe's diverse artists will be presented to surprise, engage, delight and inspire all New Mexicans and visitors..

Procession participants are encouraged to use three dimensional art, music, performance, theatre, costumes, puppetry and any and all other art forms to create a memorable and even astonishing experience for the entire Santa Fe community. All participating artists will receive a stipend to help cover the cost of materials and to honor their creativity.

The Procession: The chosen route of the procession is along the Santa Fe River Greenway Path between Romero Park and the Reunity Farm in the Village of Agua Fria. Artists selected to participate in the procession by the Procession Committee will create art that will travel on non-motorized 'Art Carts' or wheeled contraptions. Other artists will perform on foot.

The Audience: The procession is a Santa Fe community event. All Santa Feans (and New Mexicans and visitors) are invited to attend, observe and enjoy. The Procession will end at Reunity Farm where food and additional performances will extend the joy of the event.

Get Involved:

Fill out this form if you're an artist who would like to participate.

Contact us if you'd like to volunteer. There are so many ways: fabricating (happening now!), crowd support, joining one of the teams pushing or pulling an art contraption.

Contact us if you're an individual who would like to donate to this project or an organization that would like sponsorship information.

Date: October 10, 2026. Time 2pm

Procession Committee Members:

John Flax (Chair), Theater Grottesco

Nancy Sutor, Artist, County Arts Organizer

Janey Potts, Events Planner

Patrick Mehaffy, Artist

Brandee Caoba, Artist, Community Activist

Kate Kita, Performer, Administrator

Devon Ludlow, Artist

The project is a Santa Fe City/Santa Fe County collaboration partnering with numerous arts and community organizations.

About Theater Grottesco:

Founded in Paris in 1983, Theater Grottesco is known internationally for visual and explosive physical productions. The Grottesco Ensemble rekindles interest in live performance by juxtaposing classical and modern theatrical styles with daring, poetic research of culture and imagination, giving voice to marginal elements of our contemporary society, and taking audiences to the brink of emotional wonder and soulful reflection. Theater Grottesco is a 2017 award winner of the National Theater Program. Find more information at www.theatergrottesco.org.

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