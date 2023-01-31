Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Laura Gómez Joins THE BABY MONITOR At Santa Fe Playhouse

SAG award winner Laura Gómez is best known for her performance as Blanca in the Netflix drama Orange Is the New Black.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) presents the Southwestern premiere of David Stallings' The Baby Monitor, directed by SFP's Executive Director Colin Hovde (DC's Theater Alliance).

The Baby Monitor will perform March 2nd through April 1st on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm (no 2 pm performance on March 4th). Opening Night is Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 pm.

SFP welcomes Dominican SAG award winner Laura Gómez* (Blanca in Orange Is the New Black) to the cast of The Baby Monitor as Soledad.

"I've known this play, The Baby Monitor, for a while now. I was part of the first reading in front of a small audience in New York, years ago. It's such a powerful piece of theater, with a strong message that does so without preaching. There's no Good vs. Evil; these are just individuals with strengths and flaws, revealing themselves through human nature and a lot of cultural conditioning" - shares Gómez - "I'm very grateful that David Stallings thought of me for the role of Soledad then and now. It's been a while since I last did theater, and Santa Fe Playhouse and The Baby Monitor just seemed like the right place and piece to come play again."

Joining Gómez will be Iñupiaq actor Aaluk Edwardson as Shelly, Patrick H. Janssen as Josh, Dominican actor Antonio Miniño* (SFP's Everybody) as Phillip, Alexandra Renzo (SFP's The Effect) as Claire, and David Stallings* (SPF's Everybody) as Damon.

When Claire's concerns over the welfare of her two-year-old second cousin are dangerously validated, she begins to question the family's principles and parenting skills. A bold and provocative new play about same-sex parenting, race, class, and family values in today's America. This critically acclaimed drama has received productions in Italy, Belgrade, Dublin, and New York City.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Annie Liu, costume design by Erica Frank, sound design by Gregory J. Fields, prop design by Jocelyn Causey, intimacy choreography by Zoe Burke, and stage management by Harirai Khalsa. Rounding up the company is Cristina Vigil, understudy for the role of Soledad.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 (sliding scale pricing Mar 2, 3, 9; Rush tickets begin Mar 10), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.




