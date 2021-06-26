International Shakespeare Center's 2021 Repertory Season

International Shakespeare Center has announced it 2021 season!

The ISC Company presents two of Shakespeare's most potent political thrillers this summer: Coriolanus and Julius Caesar. The plays will be performed in rep with a tight ensemble of 11 actors, playing August 26 through September 12 (7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. on Sundays) at Santa Fe Prep's Upper School Quad, with outdoor amphitheater seating. Tickets are $10.00 to $25.00 and available at: www.internationalshakespeare.center/isc-rep-2021.

Upstart Crows, Santa Fe's Shakespeare youth ensemble, is producing four plays, with two already completed as you read this. But you still have an opportunity to see much more! They present Antony and Cleopatra on August 5, 7, 13 and 15 and Bernard Shaw's Androcles and the Lion on August 6, 8, 12 and 14, running in rep outdoors at 7:00 p.m. at UU Santa Fe. Tickets are $12 and available at: www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org.

The ISC Company's Coriolanus will be directed by Edward Daranyi, who was with the Stratford Festival of Ontario (the largest Classical Theatre Festival in North America,) for 21 years as a Director, Teaching Artist, and Director of Education.

ISC Artistic Director, Ariana Karp, will be directing Julius Caesar. The acting ensemble includes: Rhoda Bodzin, Mairi Chanel, Edward Daranyi, Deborah Davis, Lynn Goodwin, Meg Hachmann, Breshaun Joyner, Ariana Karp, Alexander Lane, Geoffrey Pomeroy, William Potter, and Clara West. The production team includes: Jayden Chavez, Raul Daood, Caryl Farkas, Vince Faust, Amy Meilander, and Itai Rosen.

Can a man of righteous and inflexible ideals play the political game to gain the votes and trust of the Citizens? Coriolanus is the story of Caius Marcius, a war hero who singlehandedly took the town of Corioles, but it is his mother Volumnia, one of Shakespeare's most remarkable women, who wields the most potent power of all, persuasion.

How far would you go to secure democracy? Julius Caesar, one of Shakespeare's most potent political thrillers, tells a story of the conflict between personal motivation and political ideology, rhetoric and action, stability and violence. These tensions play out through complicated and often competitive relationships between unforgettable characters. What does it mean to fight for freedom?

As part of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival, which ISC sponsors and organizes, the company is also doing staged readings with the Long Dead but Well Read series, Zoom webinars with international Shakespeare luminaries and panel discussions about pivotal relationships in the Shakespearean canon. There is something for everyone!

Visit https://www.sfsummershakes.org for information.