ISC Announces Membership in the Shakespeare Theatre Association

The International Shakespeare Center, Santa Fe (ISC) has become a member of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA).

In speaking with the ISC Artistic Director, Ariana Karp, she shared, "We are deeply honored to join the Shakespeare Theatre Association. We relish this opportunity to learn, grow, and share with other Shakespeare producing organizations across the world. This new membership is a natural progression of our mission, and we are very excited to collaborate with the STA!"

The Shakespeare Theatre Association recently finished its annual conference with plans for the 2023 Conference to be held in Nassau, Bahamas.

From the STA website: STA is a member service organization that began in 1991 and convenes annually to provide support and mentorship as well as share best practices with colleagues from within the United States and internationally. Membership now includes over 125 theatres, and approximately 30 Associate Members representing diverse types of theatre (indoor, outdoor, year-round, seasonal, university-affiliated, free) with wide-ranging budgets ($25,000 to $60,000,000) and Equity as well as non-Equity companies.

ISC also recently announced its 2022 Summer Rep productions of The Winter's Tale and Pericles that will take place in July.

Visit the ISC website to find out more at https://www.internationalshakespeare.center