HAMILTON Postponed To May 2023 at Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Presents and Broadway in New Mexico regret to report that, due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 cases within the company of HAMILTON and the ongoing Omicron surge in New Mexico, the three-week engagement of HAMILTON in Popejoy Hall has been postponed to May 9 -28, 2023.

There is nothing for patrons to do at this time, their seats remain secure, and the original tickets will be honored for the new performance dates outlined below.

Popejoy Hall Director, Tom Tkach, said in a statement today, "This is an unfortunate turn of events but in light of the current Omicron COVID-19 surge in New Mexico we feel postponing the Albuquerque engagement of HAMILTON is the safest course of action to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, cast, crew, staff and volunteers. We are grateful for the ongoing support and loyalty of our donors and patrons through these challenging times and apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause some ticket holders. We are, however, very glad HAMILTON can be rescheduled to May 2023."

For updates and further information please visit popejoypresents.com.

Performance Schedule:

Original Dates → New Dates

Tuesday, January 25, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 27, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 11, 2023, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 28, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 29, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 13, 2023, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 29, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 30, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 14, 2023, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 30, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 14, 2023, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:30 pm

Friday, February 4, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 19, 2023, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 20, 2023, 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1:00 pm

Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 21, 2023, 7:00 pm

Tuesday, February 8, 7:30 pm → Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm → Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm → Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7:30 pm

Friday, February 11, 7:30 pm → Friday, May 26, 2023, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm → Saturday, May 27, 2023, 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm → Saturday, May 27, 2023, 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm → Sunday, May 28, 2023, 1:00 pm

Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm → Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7:00 pm

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

For information on HAMILTON, visit HamiltonMusical.com.