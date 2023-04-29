Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May

The grand opening of the Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:00 p.m.



Upstart Crows of Santa Fe invite the community to the opening of a new outdoor theatre space in Santa Fe: The Garden Stage at La Tienda. After laying dormant for many years, the walled space with small stage has been renovated and refurbished. The Crows will produce the first event there: King Lear in tribute to Itai Rosen June 8-11, 15-18, 6:30 p.m.



Theatre Santa Fe President, Talia Pura, will cut the ribbon on May 28. Steve Ewers of La Tienda will be manning the grill and after the ribbon-cutting the Upstart Crows and the Shakespeare Gym will provide food and drink in their adjacent performance space across from the Brewing Company.



There will be live music on the La Tienda stage.