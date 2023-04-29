Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May

Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May

Theatre Santa Fe President, Talia Pura, will cut the ribbon on May 28.

Apr. 29, 2023  

The grand opening of the Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe invite the community to the opening of a new outdoor theatre space in Santa Fe: The Garden Stage at La Tienda. After laying dormant for many years, the walled space with small stage has been renovated and refurbished. The Crows will produce the first event there: King Lear in tribute to Itai Rosen June 8-11, 15-18, 6:30 p.m.

Theatre Santa Fe President, Talia Pura, will cut the ribbon on May 28. Steve Ewers of La Tienda will be manning the grill and after the ribbon-cutting the Upstart Crows and the Shakespeare Gym will provide food and drink in their adjacent performance space across from the Brewing Company.

There will be live music on the La Tienda stage.



Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre Photo
Review: THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre
What did our critic think of THE REZ SISTERS at the Vortex Theatre?
HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque Photo
HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque
Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico have announced that a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (May 9) in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, April 28 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 4 for tickets to performances May 9 - 14.
Teatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGY Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGY
Teatro Paraguas will present the premiere production of Santa Fe poet John Macker's Black Range Trilogy, a  searing portrait of a struggling New Mexico family on the wrong side of the law, directed by Noah G. Simpson and Argos MacCallum.
Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS Photo
Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS
Popejoy Hall, the premier performing arts center located on the University of New Mexico campus, and UNM have announced the launch of the 'Broadway for Teens' initiative. The program will bring youth in New Mexico's high schools to experience top-tier Broadway shows at Popejoy Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


Grand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in MayGrand Opening of The Garden Stage at La Tienda to Take Place in May
April 29, 2023

The grand opening of the Garden Stage at La Tienda in Eldorado will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:00 p.m. 
HAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In AlbuquerqueHAMILTON Announces #Ham4Ham Lottery In Albuquerque
April 28, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico have announced that a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (May 9) in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, April 28 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 4 for tickets to performances May 9 - 14.
Teatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGYTeatro Paraguas Presents BLACK RANGE TRILOGY
April 28, 2023

Teatro Paraguas will present the premiere production of Santa Fe poet John Macker's Black Range Trilogy, a  searing portrait of a struggling New Mexico family on the wrong side of the law, directed by Noah G. Simpson and Argos MacCallum.
Popejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENSPopejoy Hall and UNM Announce Debut of BROADWAY FOR TEENS
April 27, 2023

Popejoy Hall, the premier performing arts center located on the University of New Mexico campus, and UNM have announced the launch of the 'Broadway for Teens' initiative. The program will bring youth in New Mexico's high schools to experience top-tier Broadway shows at Popejoy Hall.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This JuneUpstart Crows of Santa Fe Present Shakespeare's KING LEAR This June
April 25, 2023

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe present Shakespeare's King Lear, a tragic tale of family and kingdom destroyed through dishonesty, greed, and wisdom found too late.
share