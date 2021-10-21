Gary Worth Moody and Kaylock Sellers Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas presents a poetry reading with Gary Worth Moody and Kaylock Sellers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free, and reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601

Writer, poet, teacher, and school/business administrator, Kay Sellers has three published books. 1.) Constructions: Poems, 1999-2011, in 2012 by Churchill Goodchild Poetry (WWG Press). 2.) A fiction work, Tess (book one), was published in the summer of 2018 by Xlibris Press. A recent poetry collection, Outlier: Poems 2012-2019 was published, two years ago, in March 2019 by Xlibris Press.

He was a finalist for the 2021 Eric Hoffer/Medal Provocateur Book Award for the book Outlier. The author has traveled and lived extensively, especially in South America and the United States. He currently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico and this follows a long tenure in the Pacific Northwest. He is currently working on a poetry/short fiction manuscript entitled Options.

Gary Worth Moody is the author of the poetry collections, Hazards of Grace (Red Mountain Press: 2012), Occoquan, (Red Mountain Press: 2015), shortlisted for the International Rubery Book Award in Poetry, and The Burnings (3:A Taos Press, 2019) co-winner of the 2020 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award in Poetry. A falconer, Gary has worked as a forest-fire fighter, a cowboy, and for a contractor building a town for coal-miners in Siberia. His work has been published in periodicals on both sides of the Atlantic and in numerous anthologies.

He is currently assembling a new poetry manuscript with the Working Title This Feral Light or The Beloved, The Bird, The Grulla and The Black Tongued Dog (depending on what day of the week it is, and intermittently working on a novel of Astronomy, the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, Tarot, Horse Smugglers, and the too often practiced Rituals of Death and Art of Dying along the borders of Mexico, Texas, and New Mexico, currently called Why the Comets Have Come to Shun the Earth.

Teatro Paraguas is asking for patrons to provide proof of vaccination, and to wear masks inside the theatre, in order to protect everyone. Thank you for your understanding.