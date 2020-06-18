Foothills Theatre to Open Friday

County 17 has reported that Foothills Theatre in Gillette, Wyoming will be reopening this Friday, making alterations to follow health guidelines.

The film industry is not currently releasing new films in theaters. Foothills Theatre's first film "Unhinged" will tentatively be shown July 10. The next, "TENET", will be shows on July 31, and "Mulan" will be shown at the end of July.

They altered the seating plan of the theater, allowing for six feet of social distancing and clusters of seats for no more than six in a group, cutting their capacity back by more than 70%.

Their large theaters 1 and 2, which seat 140 people regularly, will be limited to around 50 people. Their smaller theaters 3-6 also cut seats by more than half. Theater 3 will have 25 available seats out of 78, while theaters 4 and 6 are limited to 35 out of 111 seats. Theater 5 will seat 40 out of 124 seats.

