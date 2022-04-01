Flamenco virtuoso Chuscales returns to Teatro Paraguas this May.

One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo "Chuscales" grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain. His grandmother lived in the caves of Sacromonte, one of the legendary cradles of flamenco.

Chuscales recalls, "There were shows with Gypsies from Granada who grew up in the caves. It was unbelievable. It was very formative time in all my life, like a dream. This is where I learned everything-the rhythm, the beat, the guitar. I am still learning from those thousands of nights performing with my family and my friends."

Chuscales has performed around the globe, including appearances at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, the National Hispanic Cultural Center, and the Santa Fe Jazz & International Music Festival. He was musical director and principal guitarist for the prestigious Maria Benitez Teatro Flamenco for nearly two decades and he is the recipient of many awards.

Joining Chuscales onstage are Mina Fajardo (vocals), Matias Rodriguez (guitar), Oscar Gamboa (cajón), Monze Diaz (palmeras), and Argos MacCallum (spoken word).

Performances are Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for seniors and students. Online tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org, or reservation may be made by calling 505-424-1601.