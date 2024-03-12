FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Comes To Popejoy Hall This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway arrives at Popejoy Hall Sunday April 7, 2024, at 3:00 pm.

Feeling “completely inspired” by the latest crop of Broadway musicals, Alessandrini lampoons The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this edition, which he directed. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton, Once on this Island, Anything Goes) is the choreographer. The musical is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Gerard Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.

Up to the minute spoofs include comic looks at Moulin Rouge, the all-Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Hadestown, the Oklahoma! revival, along with Dear Evan Hansen,Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, and a whole new generation of Broadway stars.

Featured in the cast are Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin, with Catherine Stornetta on piano.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

Set design is by Glenn Bassett, with Costume design by Dustin Cross, and wig design by Conor Donnelly.

Gerard Alessandrini (Creator, Writer and Director) Spamilton: (creator/writer/director): New York, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, and National Tour. Forbidden Broadway (creator/writer/director): 25 editions all over the world. Also Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's revue Anything Can Happen in The Theater (director), New York.Television: special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. Film: Aladdin, Pocahontas (vocals). Recordings: 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, Forbidden Hollywood & Spamilton cast albums. Special Lyrics: Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Awards: Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

For the most current safety information visit popejoypresents.com/safety.