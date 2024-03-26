Theater Grottesco Presents TWO ARTISTS in PRISON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Grottesco has announced the premiere of TWO ARTISTS IN PRISON, the company's 22nd original production, running from May 23 - June 9 at the Teatro Paraguas Second Space in Santa Fe, NM.

TWO ARTISTS in PRISON is an original play where creativity becomes a lifeline in the face of captivity. In an imagined near future where teachers, journalists, artists and all who are "different" are imprisoned, two artists must tell a story every day to appease the guards. Today, the story is BEOWULF and one of the prisoners doesn't know the story.

Together, their imaginations take the audience on a journey of one of western civilization's oldest stories, exploring the origins of wealth, the necessity of THE OTHER to define good and evil, and the courage of artists as the keepers of stories.

TWO ARTISTS will be performed by TG ensemble members Danielle Louise Reddick and Mona Malec and directed by John Flax and Apollo Garcia. TG has partnered with veteran groups along with international teens to craft a script that resonates with diverse perspectives and experiences. Audiences can look forward to a unique blend of Theater Grottesco's signature physical theater styles and thought-provoking experiences.

Says Flax, "This show has been simmering for ten years, inspired by Irish poet Seamus Heaney's beautiful translation and more recently by American Maria Dahvana Headley. And then there is the actor's nightmare with the curtain about to go up and one actor says to the other, 'I don't know my lines'. This time, the other calmly says, 'just follow me.'"

About Theater Grottesco:

Founded in Paris in 1983, Theater Grottesco is known internationally for visual and explosive original productions. The Grottesco Ensemble rekindles interest in live performance by juxtaposing classical and modern theatrical styles with daring, poetic research of culture and imagination, giving voice to marginal elements of our contemporary society, and taking audiences to the brink of emotional wonder and soulful reflection. Theater Grottesco is celebrating its 28th year in Santa Fe and is a 2017 award winner of the National Theater Program. Find more information at www.theatergrottesco.org.

About the Creative Process:

Theater Grottesco's creative process is collaborative and involves intensive workshops, improvisation and experimentation with an eye toward making each breath and each moment as strong as possible. The company's approach to devising a new play often takes years and incorporates elements of physical theater, dance, mask work and ensemble-based storytelling techniques. Through a rigorous exploration of themes, characters and theatrical forms, Theater Grottesco crafts unique and thought-provoking productions that challenge and delight performers and audiences alike.

Accessibility:

Theater Grottesco is committed to making its performances accessible to all members of the community. As part of this commitment, the company offers pay-what-you-are-able performances for a quarter of all showings.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, May 23* | 7:30 pm

Friday, May 24| 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 25 | 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 26 | 2:00 pm

Thursday, May 30* | 7:30 pm

Friday, May 31 | 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 1 |7:30 pm

Sunday, June 2 |2:00 pm

Thursday, June 6* | 7:30 pm

Friday, June 7 |7:30 pm

Saturday, June 8 | 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 9 | 2:00 pm

Tickets:

General Admission: $35

Students: $20

*All Thursday Performances: Pay-What-You-Are-Able

Buy: www.theatergrottesco.org/tickets