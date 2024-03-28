Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ever wonder what happened when two rivals, in this case, rising star of the theatrical world William Shakespeare and biggest playwright of the age thus far Christopher Marlowe, collaborated on the writing of Henry VI? Marlowe was officially credited as co-author of the three-play cycle in 2016. Born With Teeth, now playing at Santa Playhouse, creates the scenario of the two authors meeting in secret to pen the trilogy. Along the way, flirtation, fights and much wordplay ensues.

The two-person show, eloquently acted by David Stallings as Shakespeare and Marc Sinoway as Marlowe, crackles with wit and tension as the two playwrights trade verbal jabs and a very strong attraction. They are writing in secret, as the aging king has turned England into an oppressive police state, one that most definitely does not regard artists in high favor. The two are navigating the consequences and perils of creating art under a totalitarian regime, while also grappling with the undeniable sexual tension between them, always bubbling just under the surface.

The one act (90 minute) production was thoroughly engaging, as both actors completely inhabit the characters and fully immersed themselves in the plot. The copious dialogue was at times threatening, at times poetic and at times desperate, but always engaging.

Kudos to Scenic Designer James W. Johnson, whose parchment-lined set created a perfect setting for both Born With Teeth and Or, currently playing in rep. Lighting Design by Kolby Clarke adds to the tension and at times, along with the sound, designed by Jorge Olivo, create a jarring and tense (in a good way) transition between scenes.

Big applause to Director Antonio Miniño and Intimacy/Dialect Coach Adi Cabral for creating a space that seems at times quite dangerous, but is in fact a safe space for the actors to perform. This is the type of show that could go sideways at any moment if the actors are not fully committed to the work; Miniño created a nurturing place for this work to fully come to fruition.

Santa Fe Playhouse keeps raising the bar for local theater; if Born With Teeth and Or, are any indication of the caliber of rest of their season, bring it on.

Born With Teeth plays through March 31 at Santa Fe Playhouse. Tickets are available at https://santafeplayhouse.org/.