Scrap Arts Music Comes To Popejoy Hall In April

Internationally renowned, next-generation percussion ensemble, Scrap Arts Music arrives at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 3pm. Scrap Arts Music five-person percussion ensemble creates a dynamic and eccentric performance for drumming fans and art enthusiasts alike.

The group utilizes recycled materials salvaged from Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia. With these materials they craft unique mobile structures, which become their drumming instruments. Taking inspiration from Fritz Lang's 1927 pioneering silent film Metropolis, science-fiction style multimedia accompanies the music.

The group blends live performance with environmental consciousness, creating its own orchestra, compositions, and choreography, all while utilizing 145 handmade instruments.

Their new show, "Children of Metropolis," combines fast-paced live percussion with a retro-futuristic science-fiction movie. "Children of Metropolis" takes inspiration from the ending of the film Metropolis, where the city is threatened by a flood, but the children narrowly avoid drowning. It narrates the story of a child in the aftermath of the flood, accompanied by rhythmic music.

Scrap Arts Music captivates audiences with their unique fusion of athleticism, musical expertise, and artistic creativity. Their latest production seamlessly intertwines complex rhythms, captivating choreography and handmade sculptural instruments in performance that captivates all ages.

Tickets

Tickets for Scrap Arts Music are on sale for $60, $45, $35, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.