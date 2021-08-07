FATHER OF THE BRIDE Will Be Performed at Albuquerque Little Theatre Next Month

FATHER OF THE BRIDE comes to the ALT stage for the beginning of our 92nd season. The cast is filled with local Albuquerque talent including Eric Werner and Emily Melville as Mr. & Mrs. Banks, Jaimasan Sutton as Kay, Richie Kotwica as Buckley, Henry Roe as Ben, Adam Tedesco as Tommy, Augustus Roe as Buzz, Shelby Paul as Peggy, Bonnie Lafer as Delilah. The cast also includes Terri Ross as Mrs. Bellamy, Ron Gallegos as Mr. Massoula, William Harrison as Joe Massoula's assistant, Diane Dunbar as Mrs. Pultizki, Tim Maxwell as Tim's Man, and Lianne Walk as Floral Arranger.

Mr. and Mrs. Banks' daughter, Kay, is getting married. Kay announces the engagement out of nowhere. The groom-to-be, Buckley Dunstan, appears on the scene and Mr. Banks realizes that the engagement is serious. The guest list grows larger each day, a caterer is called in, florists, furniture movers and dressmakers take over, and the Banks household is soon caught in turmoil- Things comically spiral out of control as the big day approaches, but all is well in the end.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE will be Directed by Nancy Sellin.

FATHER OF THE BRIDE opens September 17 and performs through October 3, 2021. Performances will be at Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW.

Curtain times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee on September 25 at 2 pm, and a Thursday performance on September 30 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $23 Adults, $21 Seniors 65+, $19 Students (13 - University), and $15 Children (12-)

ALT Staff and Volunteers, including actors, have been fully vaccinated. For other details about ALT's COVID policies and procedures, please visit AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org/covid-19-information/.

For more information contact Albuquerque Little theatre at 505-242-4750 or go online at AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org.