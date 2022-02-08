Danú Delights With the Sounds of Ireland at Popejoy Hall

For over two decades, Danú has brought their passion for traditional Irish music to their work. The powerhouse band blends the unique sounds of Irish and English vocals, flute, tin whistle, button accordion, fiddle, guitar, and bouzouki for a night of high-energy, fast-paced music.

Danú visits Popejoy with their traditionally daring sound on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Whether performing classic tunes or their own compositions, they honor the heritage of traditional Irish music in their recordings and live performances. Spend an unforgettable St. Patrick's Day with this Traditional Irish performance.

Their Irish origins notwithstanding, the ensemble first performed together in Brittany, France as part of Ireland's delegation to Lorient Inter-Celtic, one of the largest Celtic festivals in the world. They quickly realized that they belonged together. They formed Danú and started their rise to success. Their first album was released in 1997 to significant critical acclaim. Eventually, they would go on to release five albums and a live DVD. They have landed numerous awards from BBC and Irish Music Magazine, paving a legacy for themselves in the Traditional Irish Music realm.

In 2016, vocalist Nell Ni Chroinin joined Danú, bringing her previous successes as TG4's Traditional Singer of the Year and 2014 Oireactas 'Corn Ui Riada" award to the group. Danú continues to thrill audiences with their live performances featuring a classic sound and mix of vocal and instrumental tunes on the stage.

Their high-energy performances and rooted music bring audiences together for an unforgettable trip into the wondrous culture of Ireland. Let the cultural sounds of this Irish ensemble flow during St. Patrick's Day, it will be very exciting on the Popejoy stage. The renowned ensemble takes the stage at Popejoy to perform for a rapidly growing body of fans. Since their first performance in Popejoy in 2009, they have gained a loyal and enthusiastic following in New Mexico. Let's welcome them back for this St. Patrick's Day celebration on the Popejoy Hall stage.

Tickets to Danú are on sale for $59, $45, $35, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.