Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular Comes to Popejoy Hall in December

The performance is on December 17, 2023 at 3:00pm.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular Comes to Popejoy Hall in December

DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular brightens the stage at Popejoy Hall on December 17, 2023 at 3:00pm. This joyful performance combines the sounds of gospel, jazz, soul, and Motown with a hip-hop beat to create a dynamic and festive experience in the style of a Historic Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. The show, created by Don P. Roberts, takes the traditional drumline to new heights. DRUMLine LIVE’s ensemble transforms holiday music into a theatrical masterpiece through dramatic lighting, intricate choreography, captivating costumes, and stunning stage effects.

This cheerful show features both traditional and popular Christmas music, arranged for the marching band with lively choreography. The talented performers showcase modern holiday classics like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and timeless melodies such as "Little Drummer Boy." Under Roberts's direction, the performance bridges the generational gap by appealing to fans of the Jackson Five and James Brown, as well as their children and grandchildren who enjoy Top 40 hits. 

Roberts drew inspiration for DRUMLine LIVE! from his role as the Executive Band Consultant for the Twentieth Century Fox film Drumline. He trained the actors, wrote precision drills, and rehearsed the band. The 2003 film was nominated for "Most Outstanding Motion Picture" by the NAACP and received an American Choreography Award for its exceptional achievements. This experience catalyzed Roberts to create a live show that brings the energy and excitement of an HBCU marching band to audiences everywhere. 

Tickets to DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular are on sale for $75, $65, $45, and $25. Patrons may purchase tickets online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Office at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling 505-277-4569. 

For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas

Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively will be reading their poetry at Teatro Paraguas on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

2
Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas

As part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series, Wayne Lee and David Meischen will read poetry on Sunday November 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.  The original reading on Sunday, October 29, 2023 was cancelled due to illness.

3
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo present Holiday Flamenco 2023 at Teatro Paraguas. A Flamenco Celebration featuring internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales and dancer/singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo. Don't miss this exciting extravaganza!

4
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a powerful production of Shakespeare's Wars of the Roses, featuring two casts of actors aged 8-18. Don't miss this captivating performance at the Crows' Nest Performance Space from November 30 to December 3. Tickets available online and at the door.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip Video
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Night Before Christmas in Albuquerque The Night Before Christmas
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
Secret Byrd in Albuquerque Secret Byrd
Santa Fe Scottish Rite (11/14-11/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You