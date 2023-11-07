DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular Comes to Popejoy Hall in December

DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular brightens the stage at Popejoy Hall on December 17, 2023 at 3:00pm. This joyful performance combines the sounds of gospel, jazz, soul, and Motown with a hip-hop beat to create a dynamic and festive experience in the style of a Historic Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. The show, created by Don P. Roberts, takes the traditional drumline to new heights. DRUMLine LIVE’s ensemble transforms holiday music into a theatrical masterpiece through dramatic lighting, intricate choreography, captivating costumes, and stunning stage effects.

This cheerful show features both traditional and popular Christmas music, arranged for the marching band with lively choreography. The talented performers showcase modern holiday classics like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and timeless melodies such as "Little Drummer Boy." Under Roberts's direction, the performance bridges the generational gap by appealing to fans of the Jackson Five and James Brown, as well as their children and grandchildren who enjoy Top 40 hits.

Roberts drew inspiration for DRUMLine LIVE! from his role as the Executive Band Consultant for the Twentieth Century Fox film Drumline. He trained the actors, wrote precision drills, and rehearsed the band. The 2003 film was nominated for "Most Outstanding Motion Picture" by the NAACP and received an American Choreography Award for its exceptional achievements. This experience catalyzed Roberts to create a live show that brings the energy and excitement of an HBCU marching band to audiences everywhere.

Tickets to DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular are on sale for $75, $65, $45, and $25. Patrons may purchase tickets online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Office at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling 505-277-4569.

For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.