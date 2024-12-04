Capitol Fools Make Popejoy Hall Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Capitol Fools, once comprised of members of The Capitol Steps, make their Popejoy Hall debut on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 7:30pm. Combining political parody with eccentric musical numbers, the fools insert comedy into the chaotic nature of American politics.

The Capitol Fools are comprised of five principal members from the former Capitol Steps troop and actor's native to the D.C. area. Their talent combines with music director, Howard Breitbart and head writer, Mark Eaton, to tackle both sides of the political spectrum.

Founded in the 1980s by U.S. Senate staffers, The Capitol Steps used their front-row experience to craft humorous bits and sketch comedy tackling political absurdity. At the height of their power the group released forty albums and performed 500 times a year. The Covid-19 Pandemic shuttered the theatre industry as well as the Steps.

Post-pandemic several former members and Eaton began performing under the title of DC’s Reflecting Fools. This new name was ditched for a lack of recognizable brand. Currently, the Capitol Fools continue embracing the same type of comedy originally practiced by the Steps. Emulating the works of “Weird Al” Yankovic,” the fools rewrite song lyrics of popular music within pop, rock, show tunes, and other genres. They create a unique musical theatre comedy experience with a political twist.

Capitol Fools aims to unite both Democrats and Republicans, engaging in bipartisan humor. The group continues touring across the United States with a special focus on college campuses during election years (notably the Fools busy season). In a recent interview by George Mason University, Mark Eaton reflected on the equal opportunity nature of Fools performances. “We try to be equal opportunity offenders, so if somebody feels we are picking on their party or candidate, don’t worry because we’ll go after the other side and candidate next. And our secret weapon IS that politics is so divisive. So, audiences hopefully come to the show looking to laugh at ALL of this political folly.”

Comments