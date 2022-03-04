Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bri Bagwell & The Banned to Perform Live On Stage At Spencer Theater

Texas Female Artist of the Year: Bri Bagwell, is known for her fun live performances and trailblazing artistry.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts presents Bri Bagwell & The Banned, Saturday, March 12. All ticket sales and information available at www.spencertheater.com.

Singer, songwriter and Texas Female Artist of the Year: Bri Bagwell, is known for her fun live performances and trailblazing artistry. With seven #1 songs in Texas and multiple Female Vocalist of the Year awards, the Las Cruces native is drawing national attention.

Bri's current album, In My Defense, includes four #1 one singles, and her most recent hot tune, "Heroes," is #1 on Texas Music charts!She has performed with superstars including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, and Dwight Yoakam, and is hailed as a must-see:

The Spencer Theater is at 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, Alto, NM. Business hours are 9 a.m-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For tickets or information call the box office at (575) 336-4800 or toll free at 888.818.7872. Visit www.spencertheater.com.



