Bookworks Announces October Events Highlights

In October, Bookworks hosts events with local and nationally touring authors, including novelists, historians, memoirists, and children's book authors.

Award winning memoirist, Augusten Burroughs, best known for his book, Running with Scissors, visits Bookworks on tour for his new book, Toil and Trouble, which looks at the line of witchcraft in his family and in his home state of Massachusetts at a free event at Bookworks on October 8 at 6 pm.

Poetry abounds in October. Local poet Margaret Randall discusses her new poetry collection, Against Atrocity, on October 5. Renny Golden and Demetria Martinez read on October 15. Santa Fe poets Donald Levering and Stella Reed present on October 16, and Renato Rosaldo, a frequent visitor to New Mexico talks about his new poetry of growing up on the border, The Chasers, on October 17.

No More Bullies! exclaims the cover of the new Rudolfo Anaya book illustrated by Albuquerque artist, El Moises. Moises will read the book and sign copies on October 6. Also for kids this month, Caroline Starr Rose talks about her new book on women navigators Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland, A Race Around the World on October 4. Albuquerque author-author-illustrator team Vanessa Vassar and Ophelia Cornet launch their new picture book, Evan and the Skygoats October 20 at Bookworks. The book looks at a family addressing the grief of the loss of their daughter on a magical goat farm set after a real farm in the North Valley.

On October 22, former Washington Post reporter Marie Arana, an author of Peruvian American descent who has advised the U.S. Library of Congress and directed the National Book Festival, presents her new Latin American history at a an event in Dane Smith Hall, co-sponsored by the Chicano Studies department and the Southwest Hispanic Research Institute. Her book, Silver, Sword, and Stone, looks at three biographies to explain the concepts that have driven Latin American politics and current events-mineral and resource rights, violence, and religion.

The Bookworks Book Club meets on October 9 to discuss The Elegance of the Hedgehog . On October 29, the Murderinos' true crime book club meets to talk about Rachel Monroe's Savage Appetites.

Bookwork hosts 400+ events and book sales annually. F or a full list of who we're hosting and where we'll be, visit bkwrks.com/event.





