Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano to Perform at Popejoy Hall

The deep-rooted dance, music, and culture of Mexico takes center stage at Popejoy Hall with a performance by Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano on Friday, January 17 at 7:30 pm. For more than 50 years, the company has presented authentic folklore, dance, music, and costumes that preserve the originality and authenticity of Mexican dance. Performing classics such as "La Bamba" to "Jarabe Tapatío," audiences enjoy Lozano's choreographed dances infused with traditional meaning and history.

The company "bring(s) the essence, tradition, and strength of color and sentiment of Mexico to the world." Since 1960, Lozano and her company have toured extensively throughout the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Europe taking the traditions of Mexican folklore, dance, music, and typical outfits from the different regions of Mexico abroad.

Originally from Puebla in southern Mexico, Silvia Lozano trained at the Mexican Academy of Dance in Mexico City and became an accomplished dancer. She proceeded to have a long career in the arts and created her own company at the suggestion of professors and colleagues. Her unique approach to Mexican folklore includes detailed research of clothing, dances, and music from different regions that are authentic and genuine. This makes her productions unique, noteworthy, and delightful for audiences.

Enjoy the beautiful sounds of mariachi melodies, bright clothing, and lively dancing that will leave audiences aching to visit Mexico when Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano performs at Popejoy Hall.





