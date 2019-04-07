BWW Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Elite Dance And Theatre Company

Elite Dance and Theatre takes a new look at the Beauty and the Beast story everyone knows so well. Taking inspiration from the French version of the fairytale, writer and director Cheri Costales created a story she believes to be something, "completely different than expected," while keeping some of the elements of the story that have made it so endearing, such as, "redemption for someone who has lost all hope and impossible love that overcomes the worst of circumstances." Elite's version of Beauty and the Beast explores the question of what true love is, what hate and manipulation can do, and how both love and hatred can change a person.

Beauty and the Beast begins with the death of the King and a battle as to who will inherit the throne. As the only heir, the Prince, Bey, should take his rightful position as King. However, Zypherine, a courtier and trusted advisor to the king, has always had aspirations for the throne. Through use of potions and manipulation, Zypherine ensures her role as leader of the kingdom until Bey is found able to rule - by getting married. After Zypherine's attempts to seduce Bey are rebuffed, she resorts to using a potion to disfigure Bey so that no one will ever want to marry him. Shortly after Mathis, the Northern Kingdom's Chief Adviser, and his daughter Belle arrive in the kingdom, Mathis is imprisoned for trying to approach Prince Bey. In order to keep from being imprisoned or executed, Belle becomes a personal servant to the prince. Over time, Belle and Prince Bey learn the importance of love and friendship, and how they can help one overcome what hardships may be faced.

Like all of elite Dance and Theatre's productions, there is a unique combination of acting, music, and dance to tell the story. With Beauty and the Beast each of the elements flow together seamlessly, allowing the dance routines to come about in an organic way which enhances the production. The routines that were performed at the funeral of the King as well as the coronation of Zypherine particularly set the mood for future scenes and allowed the emotions the characters were feeling to be emphasized. While all of the performers did a great job with their parts, there were several standout performances. As Bey/the Beast, Isaac Christie was able to clearly express the journey that Bey was on, whether it was the grief at the death of the king, or the struggle between man and beast after Zypherine's potion. Cara Sowers as Zypherine, explores the desire for power the courtier has in a way that makes her motives understandable, even if her actions are not. Aly Costales portrays Belle as a kind woman who always tries to look on the bright side of a situation, allowing Bey the opportunity to find a way to heal from what has been done to him. Alex Harden as Tristyn and Lindsay Hafenrichter as Camille do a fine job of portraying characters offering support and friendship to Bey when he needs it the most.

Elite's Beauty and the Beast takes the classic fairytale and adds its own twist to the story, creating a unique production that kept the audience entertained throughout the show. Beauty and the Beast runs from Friday, April 5th until Saturday, April 13th, with shows at 7pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, as well as an additional matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday, April 13th. Ticket prices range from $20-$22, and include a dessert reception during intermission. Per Elite's website, the show is intended for audiences 10 and older. Younger children should not be brought to the production. Tickets can be purchased at: https://elitedancetheatre.net/ticket-page.





