BWW Previews: THE DANCE COLLECTIVE at Muscial Theatre Southwest

Alley Kats Tap Company will have two performances on Saturday, January 4th, based on the love and passion of tap dancing. The Dance Collective is a biannual show that gives its students a chance to experience the fun of performing as well as allow each student and class show the hard work each student has put in to learning tap dance. In addition, The Dance Collective also presents the history of tap dancing and what Alley Kats Tap Company brings to the realm of tap, including a lot of love and passion!

Each of the shows will feature some of the Alley Kats Tap Company's most beloved and famous perfomance pieces performed by company dancers, including "Coffee Break" and "Love It or Leave It." There will also be surprise performances by guest artists and hosts, Julian Singer-Corbin, and Luke A. Loffelmacher.



The Dance Collective performances will be held at Musical Theatre Southwest's Black Box Theatre on January 4th, 2020 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. The shows run for an hour and a half each. The doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show time. Tickets can be purchased at: www.purplepass.com/dancecollective. The Alley Kats hope to see you there!

Image source: Alley Kats Tap Company











Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories