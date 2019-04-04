BWW Feature: Musical Theatre Southwest Announces Casting for NEWSIES

Casting has been announced for Musical Theatre Southwest's summer production of Disney's Newsies, which will run Thursdays through Sundays from July 12 to August 11th at the MTS Center for Theatre.

The cast features Colin Burdge as Jack Kelly, J Mark Danley as Joseph Pulitzer, Devon Griste as Katherine, Evie Long as Medda Larkin, Lando Ruiz as Davey, Corban Mejia as Crutchie, and Allen Dominguez as Les.

Rounding out the cast are Verónica Baca, Charles Breinholt, Kale Brown, Jordon Embree, Bradley Fuller, Nicholas Goodwin, Seth Hanson, Jerome Lovato, Jackson Murrieta, Candice Neu, Daniel Ruddell, Spencer Scott, Jake Sheets, Tanner Sroufe, Jaaziah Vallano, Meridith Williamson, and Rachel Winn.

Newsies, which is based on the 1992 Disney film about the newsboys strike of 1899, features a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Alan Menken. The Broadway production of Newsies opened in 2012 and ran through 2014, playing more than 1,000 performances.

The MTS production of Newsies will be directed by Robb A. Sisneros, with musical direction by Jenni Hippólito, choreography by Jonathan Ragsdale, and stage management by Elizabeth Ponic.

Tickets will go on sale on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit https://www.mtsabq.org/2019-season/newsies/.





